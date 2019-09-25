The Mexico-Audrain County Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle is preparing for the 2019-20 year with review presentations of several current nonfiction books. The group meets Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., October through March at the Mexico-Audrain Public Library in Mexico.

Two members present reviews of selected nonfiction books at the meetings. Review subjects include art, history, science, medicine and health and various other current topics.

Books chosen for 2019-20 are: "Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip" by Richard Ratay; "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America" by Beth Macy; "The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Heist of the Century" by Kirk Wallace Johnson; "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean; "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover; "Captured Yesterday: The WWII Diary of Tony B. Lumpkin" by Tony B. Lumpkin; "In This Together: My Story" by Ann Romney ; "Woman Rowing North: Navigating the Challenges to Ourselves as We Age" by Mary Bray Pipher; "18 Miles: The Epic Drama of our Atmosphere and its Weather" by Christopher Dewdney; "The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington" by Brad Meltzer; "The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win in the Vote Leadership" by Elaine Weiss; "She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: Powers, Perversions, and Potentials of History" by Carl Zimmer; "Becoming" by Michele Obama; "The Food Explorer: The True Adventures of the Globe-Trotting Botanist Who Transformed What American’s Eat" by Daniel Stone; "Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying and Willing Ourselves to Live Longer" by Barbara Ehrenreich; "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Times of Fred Rogers" by Maxwell King; "Small Fry: A Memoir" by Lisa Brennan Jobs; "Bugged: The Insects that Rule the World" by David MacNeal; "Improbable Destinies: Faith, Chance, and the Future of Evolution" by Jonathan B. Losos; "Spying on Whales: The Past, Present and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures" by Nick Pyenson; "Marooned: Jamestown, Shipwreck, and a New History of America’s Origins" by Joseph Kelly; "Nine Pints: A Journey Through the Money, Medicines and Mysteries of Blood" by Rose George; "Search for the Canary Tree: The Story of a Scientist, a Cypress and a Changing World" by Lauren E. Oakes; "Brain Health as You Age: A Practical Guide to Maintenance and Prevention" by Simmons, Mansback, and Lyons; "In My Father’s House: A New View of How Crime Runs in the Family" by Fox Butterworth; "Hello World: Being Human in the Age of Algorithms" by Hannah Fry.

Those interested in joining the group should contact the Mexico-Audrain Library for more information.