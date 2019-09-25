A Hannibal man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop and tossing parts of a meth lab out the window before crashing the vehicle last Thursday in rural Audrain County.

Michael Anthony Robinson, 28, was driving a red Chevrolet S-10 truck eastbound at about at about 2:13 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54 south of Mexico when the department’s K-9 unit attempted the traffic stop. He reportedly made an abrupt turn onto Audrain County Road 834. An adult male passenger was seen jumping from the vehicle as it continued traveling. The passenger was detained but later released pending further investigation, according to a news release.

Robinson reportedly lost control of the truck at the intersection of county roads 834 and 815, striking a utility pole guide wire before overturning in a ditch.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – prior offender, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with evidence, driving while license revoked – second offense, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident.

Deputies reportedly found materials and components of a meth lab and meth and drug paraphernalia in the truck. Additional lab components were found along County Road 834, which are believed to have been thrown from the vehicle, according to the news release.

Robinson also was arrested on a Missouri Department of Corrections parole absconder warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance and distribution, delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, a Marion County probation violation warrant from original distribution, delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance charge and a Pike County, Illinois, failure to appear warrant for a dangerous drugs charge.

Formal charges are pending on the alleged Audrain County offenses. He remains in the Audrain County Jail for the outstanding warrants. Further court information was not available Wednesday afternoon.