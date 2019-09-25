Mexico Public Safety on Tuesday responded to multiple fire calls throughout the day. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

The first was at about 10:49 a.m. in the 500 block of Holt Street where a fired had reportedly spread beyond control. A resident was burning items in a barrel, but the fire had spread out of the barrel catching nearby items on fire. The fire was contained and extinguished.

The department received a report of dark smoke at about 5:04 p.m. in the 300 block of East Promenade. Construction material was reportedly being burned. The fire was extinguished and there was no property damage.

The department issued a reminder that only yard waste may be openly burned within city limits and the fire must be attended at all times.

A vehicle fire at about 7:06 p.m. occurred in the 1600 block of Pinelawn Court. A fire was coming from the engine compartment of a 2001 Volkswagen parked in the home's driveway. The fire was extinguished, but the engine compartment had significant damage. The rest of the vehicle and nearby house were undamaged. An investigation determined an electrical issue in the driver's side headlight was the cause of the fire, according to a news release.