Sports medicine doctor joins St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain staff

Nathan Skelley has joined the SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain medical staff practicing orthopaedic sports medicine.

He will offer a range of outpatient services for patients experiencing joint issues, sports-related injuries, distal biceps or elbow instability as well as emergency room follow-up for sports or ligament injuries and dislocation.

Skelley attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He did his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, with a fellowship at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He is on the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and his research has been published in a number of orthopaedic journals including the American Journal of Sports Medicine, the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, the Journal of Arthroscopy and JAAOS.

To schedule an appointment, call 573-582-8508.

Pedestrian standing on highway struck by vehicle

A driver's attempt to avoid hitting a pedestrian was unsuccessful late Tuesday in Audrain County.

Brittany A. Cruz Carmona, 28, of Mexico was driving a 2018 Ford Focus eastbound at about 10:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54 one-quarter mile east of Route HH when she reportedly swerved to avoid hitting Collin L. Mosley, 26, of Auxvasse, who was in the roadway. She was unable to avoid hitting him, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Mosley received moderate injuries and was transported via Audrain Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Cruz Carmona was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.