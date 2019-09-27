Dixie L. Collins of Mexico was re-elected president for the sixth time to the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council at the council's quarterly meeting Sept. 24 in Jefferson City. She also is the council representative for Audrain County and is the treasurer for the Mexico Nutrition Center Council.

Clint Carlyle, the Moniteau County representative, was elected as vice president and Brenda Limberg of Gasconade County is second vice president for the council's 2019-20 year. The council covers 19 counties, including 31 senior centers in Central Missouri. There is one representative per county on the council.

Members are a communication link between local senior centers and the agency. They have to be knowledgable about the agency and its local programs. The advisory council provides input on senior needs, shares fundraising and activity programming ideas, and discusses the current status of nutrition centers.