Farber couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Deane and Susie Eisele of Farber celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Farber Community Building. Dean Eisele also celebrated his 90th birthday.

The celebration was hosted by the Eisele's children: Tom Eisele of Mexico; Ken and Barb Eisele of The Villages, Florida; and Gayle and Lyle Morris of Farber. The couple and their three children welcomed 64 family and friends to the celebration.

Susie Eisele is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Kesler of Laddonia. Deane Eisele is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Leo Eisele of rural Mexico. They were married 5 p.m., Dec. 7, 1949 at the home of the Rev. Harry Johns of Rush Hill, the then minister of Littleby Baptist Church, north of Mexico. They were attendand by late Betty Thomas, sister of the groom and the late Melvin Thomas, borther-in-law.

The couple honeymooned in Nashville, Tennessee. Dean and Susie Eisele established their home north of Mexico before moving to Farber in 1955. They were farmers until their retirement in 1993.

MHS Class of 1956 holds reunion

Mexico High School Class of 1956 held a reunion picnic Sept. 14 at the Teal Lake Shelter, with 34 members and guests attending.

A silent prayer was held and two class members held a prayer for classmates with health issues and other concerns. Carol [Crews] Harlow was in charge of the day's preparations. The meal was catered by Tex Red's of Centralia with homemade desserts furnished by Delores [Sumpter] Groves, Shelbia [Snow] Jones and Carolyn [Corner] Wisdom.

Those attending were: Clarence & Bobbie Winter of Georgetown, Texas; Jim and Alice [Hane] Davis of Arey, Wisconsin; Kit Bond of St. Louis; John Doss of St. Louis; Alan and Nancy Neifert of St. Peters; Carol Ann [McCune] Davis of Imperial; Gary Kitchen of Columbia; Kathryn [Neill] Burkett of St. Charles; Edith [Higbee] Selby of Columbia; Jim and Diana Williams of Montgomery City; Harlow, Wisdom and Gary and Shelbia [Snow] Jones all of Centralia; Groves of Thompson; Don Bishop, Barbara [Dudley] Robinson, Joe and Connie [Vance] Johnson, Bob and Shirley [Payton] Marty, Howard and Dorothy [Hoover] Graf, Sonny and Virgie Dillard, Charles and Joyce Duckworth, Glenn and Annette [Hacker] Hatfield and Sue [Crump] Johnson all of Mexico.