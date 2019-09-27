The Mexico League of Women Voters earlier this year began a series of public meetings focusing on the history of the early suffragist movement through to today. The second presentation in the series is 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce. It will explore the national popular vote.

Angie Dunlap, a member of the St. Louis-Metro league, presented a program on the struggles of women to gain the right to vote earlier this year. She told stories of early suffragists including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and others. Visitors were most interested, though, in the story of Mrs. J.T. Johnson who presided over Mexico's suffrage office.

The first Missouri League of Women Voters unit was formed in Mexico. Mexico Ledger archives contain many stories about the Womens' Suffrage Party. Women's right to vote is now celebrating its 100th year.

The third and final program in the series is at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at the chamber office and will focus on the Missouri initiative petition process.