Missouri Department of Transportation is now taking public comments through Oct. 28 as part of the planning stages for the addition of a climbing lane in both the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Mineola Hill in Montgomery County.

The public comment period is part of a re-evaluation of a environmental assessment completed in 2005. Results of the 2005 studey are available at improvei70.org/environmental_6.htm. Individuals or organizations wishing to comment can do so by emailing christopher.knapp@modot.mo.gov, calling 1-888-ASK MoDOT [275-6636] or through the MoDOT Northeast Twitter account or Facebook page.

The public comment and re-evaluation is part of the National Environmental Policy Act process to find if there is no significant impact for a second tier final environmental assessment of the "Segment of Independent Utility 6" for the climbing lane addition, according to a news release.

MoDOT expects the re-evaluation to be completed in February. For more information, visit modot.org/northeast.