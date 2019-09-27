A Perry resident received minor injuries in a Thursday afternoon crash in Audrain County.

Diane E. Maiden, 79, was westbound at about 12:50 p.m. on Missouri Route P at Audrain County Road 549 when the 2000 Ford Taurus she was driving went off the right side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Maiden reportedly overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel across the roadway and overturn. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. She was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's–Audrain by ambulance. Patrol troopers were assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.