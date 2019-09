Missouri Department of Transportation is continuing patching operations on Missouri Route CC. The road will be closed 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday between Missouri Highway 15 and Missouri Route C.

Work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit modot.org to receive the latest news.