Local students named to Missouri State dean’s list

Several students from Eastern Jackson County earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 summer session at Missouri State University in Springfield.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Local students who earned honors include:

Blue Springs

• Kaitlynn Kaminski

• Hailee Kramer

• Zachary Lipowicz

Grain Valley

• Jacob Miller

Independence

• Molly Allison

• Madyson Monday

• Joseph Oswald

Lee’s Summit

• Krista Gillespie

• Steven Hicks

• Michael Hynes

• Katie Kubiak

• Alexey Moussikhine

• Connor Purcell

• Tyler Shrout

Local students earn dean’s list honors from Columbia College

Three local students were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 summer semester at Columbia College’s Kansas City campus.

Emily Luebrecht of Blue Springs and Stacey Lankard and Dakotah Pierce of Independence were named to the list for academic achievement.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Local students named to summer dean’s list at State Technical College

Three local students were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 summer semester at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri.

Dakota Duffey of Blue Springs, Tylor West of Buckner and Derick Kron of Independence were named to the list.

To be placed on the dean's list, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Independence student named to dean’s honor roll at Ottawa University

Jacob Michael Becker of Independence was named to the dean's honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

Dean's honor roll honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 12 semester hours during the preceding semester and earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Blue Springs student earns spot in Nebraska marching band

Patrick Orel of Blue Springs is part of the University of Nebraska's 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band this fall.

Orel, a sophomore computer science major, plays horn.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke