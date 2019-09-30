Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Mexico Middle School on Friday helped contribute to community beautification by painting the fence at Simmons Stables. The painting party was part of the annual Tyronn Lue Community Day of service, which allows students to access volunteer opportunities.

Painting at Simmons Stables was just one of many service projects in which students could participate. Students volunteered at Elmwood Cemetery, The Laura Miller George Help Center, Audrain County Humane Society Lakeview Park and more.

Students selected places they would like to help based on their interests.

"It is fun. They like it. Sometimes [the students] complain about it because it is working, but they usually get into and they have fun," said language arts teacher Julie Duncan.

The day of service offers many of the students their first outlet for volunteering in the community, science teacher Jennifer Barnett said.

"A lot of times they don't maybe have that outlet. Not that they don't want to, but that they don't have that experience yet," she said.

It's good to give them an avenue in which to explore volunteerism, Duncan added. "Maybe, hopefully, they will start volunteering more because we're giving them these experiences."

Bobbette Wilson helped the students refill small paint cups. Wilson founded the Simmons Stables Preservations Society in the early 2000s and is a co-president of the board with Mary White Littrell. The stables and other property structures were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 as The Arthur Simmons Stables Historic District.

Mexico was known as the Saddle Horse Capital of the world through the 1940s and 1950s because of the Arthur Simmons Stables.

Wilson said she loved having students from the middle school volunteer to help around the stables.

"That's what we've always wanted; to have kids onsite,” she said. “We really like it when they come and help and it's a tremendous help to us.”

Tyronn Lue Community Day of Service started in 2016. Mexico is where everything started for Lue, he said in a 2015 dedication of a street named in his honor. Lue was head coach of the NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and is currently a Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach.

"It is a great feeling to be surrounded by the people who have supported me over the years," he said.

The purpose of the day of service is meant to honor Lue's service to Mexico.

"Ty is very, very proud of his hometown and we are too, and this is a way for us to give back and show pride in our community," then-Chamber President Connie Maxwell-Cox said in 2016.