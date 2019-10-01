Grand Prairie Baptist Church of Auxvasse has served that community for 175. Celebrations started last year in November and Culminate Oct. 12-13 at the church. The public is invited to attend activities on both days.

Celebrations will begin noon, Oct. 12, with a meal, games for children, entertainment and tours of the Grand Prairie Cemetery. A carry-in breakfast is planned 9 a.m., Oct. 13, at the church fellowship hall. Pastors will speak in the sanctuary following breakfast. Testimonies are encouraged. A homemade ice cream and cake social will follow at noon.

The church was organized Nov. 26, 1843 with 21 charter members. Membership grew to 46 by Dec. 23, 1843. Services were held in a log school house. The church purchased two parcels of land Jan. 3, 1844, on Missouri Route E, three-quarter mile northwest of Auxvasse. The Grand Prairie Cemetery remains at that location today. Three churches were erected at that site, with two built of logs and the third a frame structure standing north and across the street from the cemetery.

The church building was moved in 1882 to its present location within Auxvasse city limits. Members met in the Methodist Church during the move and rebuild. The church was burned by a fire June 24, 1896. A special meeting at the Christian Church included an offering collection to rebuild. The church was rebuilt and had a dedication ceremony June 23, 1897. This is the church that holds services to this day.

Fifty-two pastors have served the church in its 175-year history. The current pastor is Eddie Schoeneberg.

A brick addition was built in 1960 behind and south of the original building. A second brick addition was built between 1999-2000. Volunteer construction teams from Kansas, Texas and Tennessee helped the church complete a majority of the addition's labor. The present church is on the corner of Main Street and Harrison Avenue in Auxvasse.

For more information, contact Donal Knipp by calling 573-386-5175 or email donalknipp@gmail.com.