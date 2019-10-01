Engagement

Jane Myers announces the engagement of her daughter, Jill Ann Myers of Wellsville, to Michael Robert Monning of New Florence.

Jill is the daughter of the the late Kent Myers and granddaughter of the late Harry and Helen Mullen adn the late Howard and Dorothy Myers. Mike is the son of Robert and Juanita Monnig of Hermann and grandson of the late Louis and Florence Baumstack and the late Sylvester and Geraldine Monnig.

Jill is a funeral director and manager of Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville and Middletown. Mike is owner of Mike's Automotive in Big Spring. They will marry Oct. 12 and will make their home in New Florence.

