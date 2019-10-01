A Mexico man with multiple outstanding warrants was apprehended early Tuesday after reportedly attempting to force his way into a residence in the 900 block of Latney St. in Mexico.

Responding Mexico Department of Public Safety officers reportedly found James A. Mayweather, 34, at the residence at about 4:33 a.m. He allegedly fled from officers and was apprehended about a block away.

Mayweather has six outstanding warrants for multiple Audrain County charges. He has multiple criminal infractions, according to court documents. The most recent was from January 2018. He pleaded guilty to charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia – prior drug offense. Department of Corrections sentences for the delivery, possession and public nuisance charges were suspended to supervised probation.

Mayweather was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. An officer received minor injuries during the chase and was treated and released from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain. Mayweather was not injured, according to a news release.