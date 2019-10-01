Mexico Street division will close Monroe Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for pavement repairs between Washington and Clark streets.
For questions regarding repairs, contact the city by calling 573-581-2100.
Mexico Street division will close Monroe Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for pavement repairs between Washington and Clark streets.
For questions regarding repairs, contact the city by calling 573-581-2100.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.