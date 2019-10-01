Kiarah Harris is both anxious and excited about opening her business, The Cookie Club. Her excitement level is, at least, higher than her anxiety level, she said. Her goal was to open Friday, but she said updates on when she will officially open will be posted to The Cookie Club Facebook page.

Harris, a Chicago native, started the process of opening her own business in Mexico approximately two years ago, when she was working out of an industrial kitchen and selling her cookies to organizations and at events in Columbia. She came to live in Mexico through her husband, Chad, who has family from the area.

Harris was a student at the University of Missouri in Columbia when she realized a four-year degree program was not for her, she said. So, she sought out a trade school.

"I'm always a hands-on person. I'm always trying to make or create something. [I sat down] and thought, 'What do you love? What do you love doing?'" she said.

Harris is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu from its pastry and confectionery program. She studied in her native Chicago, finishing the program in Atlanta. All U.S.-based Le Cordon Bleu campuses have closed since Harris graduated.

"I've always enjoyed a good dessert,” Harris said. “I've always enjoyed just pastries in general."

Having lived in Mexico and the northeast and central Missouri regions for the past several years, she started hearing murmurings of people wishing for a new bakery in Mexico.

"I ended up doing one of the downtown events here,” Harris said. “This was two years ago. There were a lot of key people, whether they know it or not, that would just say little things [like], 'I wish we had a cookie store here in town.’”

When the storefronts at 117 and 119 S. Washington became available, she knew this was her opportunity to support the community and to advance her education.

The Cookie Club will feature a variety of cookie flavors from the classics, such as chocolate chip, to more gourmet varieties, such as a dalmatian cookie, incorporating both white and dark chocolate chunks. Harris also is working on recipe development for new cookie flavors and said she is willing to take customer suggestions for the types of cookies she will sell.

"We'll have different things that will be interesting to keep your interest, and some stuff will be familiar, but really, really good," Harris said. "Gourmet flavors will hit a lot of different flavor categories, from salty to sweet, to, you know, spicy. Stuff like that."

Harris is working on the final stages of her business ahead of opening. This includes installing a couple more doors on closets and a final clean of the business. A lot of work has gone into transforming the business space for The Cookie Club, she said.

Walls have gone from dark red to bright white with touches of yellow and blue. The space also features warm brown tones on trim and countertops, reminiscent of baked cookies. The kitchen space will be visible from the street, which Harris said she hopes will give her an opportunity to eventually provide baking classes.

Harris said she's working toward having a way to order cookies through The Cookie Club website, once it is active, so that cookies can be shipped throughout the country, as well as taking in-store pickup orders through the website.

"The focus [right now] is going to be the people that want to walk in and get cookies. We're going to try to get it right, listen to what customers want and provide a really good cookie experience," Harris said.

Ingredients used by the store will be sourced locally or from the region, she said. Eggs are bought from Mexico and Centralia, and Harris said they may soon get their butter from The Holistic Hog of Wellsville. The Cookie Club also will offer ice cream from The Ice Cream Factory of Eldon.

"I love promoting other people that I love because those people make us," Harris said. "We want to make [The Cookie Club] an experience."

