George Bosch, 83, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at his side.

George Bosch, 83, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at his side. Funeral Services for George will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson officiating. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 3 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. Burial will be in the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery, Harwood, ND, at a later date. George Bosch, son of Michael and Katherine (Senger) Bosch was born on Jan. 5, 1936, in Devils Lake. He was united in marriage to Pat Englehart on Oct. 23, 1957. Together they raised their children in Garrison, ND. George spent 30 years as the purchasing agent for Garrison Memorial Hospital and managed the ambulance service for several years. He served in the Armed Forces and retired after 21 years of service. He enjoyed playing the drums with several different bands throughout the years including the Garrison Jammers. Loving family include; his wife, Pat of 62 years; sons, Kevin (Susan) Bosch, Minot, ND, Larry (Stacy) Bosch, Brighton, CO, and Steve (Jackie) Bosch, Argusville, ND; daughters, Kari (Scott) Muehler, Wahpeton, ND, and Julie (Brian) Grosenick, Great Falls, MT; eleven grandchildren, Joshua, Ben (Nikki), Morgan, Ryan (Britney), Joshua, Zack (Morgan), Matthew, Gavin, Landon, Samantha and Paige; great-grandchildren, Regan and Dax.; brothers, Joe (Marie) and Mike, Devils Lake, Paul (Issy), Sebeka, MN, and Ed (Ellie), Minot; sisters, Mary Lauinger and Margaret Lange both of Devils Lake; many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; his daughter, Karla; siblings, Anton Bosch, Arnold Bosch, Jean Chepulis, Emma Miller and Leona Nelson; and in-laws, Lawrence and Cecelia Engelhart.