A lunch-and-learn event for small-business owners is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Sinclair’s Restaurant, 1402 N.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

The topic is better ways to manage companies, and attendees will hear from local payroll, accounting, tax and retirement professionals.

It’s free. Call Floyd at Meinershagen & Co. at 816-847-0536 to make a reservation.

– Examiner staff