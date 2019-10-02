The Community R-VI FBLA for the past several months has kept busy. The chapter has done a variety of community service projects including assisting at the food pantry, preparing and serving food at the Fourth of July celebration and organizing games at a school carnival. The chapter held a car wash fundraiser at the bank, which raised funds for the officer trip to Denver in November. The chapter is doing a recruitment drive through hosting outdoor movie nights and water balloon volleyball. Chapter officers also attended a leadership conference over the summer.