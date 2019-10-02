BRUNSWICK — The Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge over the Grand River at Brunswick was washed away in rising floodwaters just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Brunswick's emergency management director, Brent Dickerson, said railroad crews were out working to remove floating debris from along the bridge when it washed away.

"They had just cut the rails on each side of the bridge when the waters took the bridge due to the heavy debris," he said.

The Grand River rose 20 feet on Sunday at Sumner and more than five feet at Brunswick following heavy rains Saturday. The same storm is causing the Missouri River to rise above flood stage throughout Central Missouri.

The rails were cut in an effort to minimize damage, Dickerson said.

"It could have really damaged miles of rails had the pressure continued to put a strain on them," he said Wednesday morning.

A Facebook video shows the bridge starting to sway, rails curling, and then succumbing to the fast-moving waters. Three spans of the 103-year-old structure were taken out.

The bridge washed south down the Grand River, Dickerson said.

At that time Brunswick-area officials and the Missouri Department of Conservation chose to close the Brunswick river access, which is maintained through a cooperative effort with the department and the city

"It was a wall of water and debris that swept the bridge away. And our fear was there were boaters out on the water, and in an effort to keep everyone safe and away from debris, we closed the access," Dickerson said. "We just do not know what the river's current conditions are due to the bridge washing away."

The river access was still closed Wednesday as officials monitored the situation.

"At this point, we know there is more rain coming and that means more flooding," Dickerson said. "We do not want people out looking at the bridge from the water, for their safety."

Norfolk Southern posted an advisory on its website Tuesday night that train service had been suspended between Moberly and Kansas City.

"Norfolk Southern is actively pursuing detour options; however, until service is restored through Brunswick ... all trains operating to and from Kansas City will incur transit delay," the advisory said.

The railroad said Wednesday that its engineering department was working to restore the train service; however, efforts have been slowed due to the rising of the Grand River.

Dickerson said the bridge was in good repair and noted the railroad "did a great job maintaining it."

Norfolk Southern's statement said any items being delivered through its rail system between Kansas City and Moberly would be delayed several days.