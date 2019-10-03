Audrain Medical Society is crafting its statement of purpose as part of ongoing project discussed at the society's Sept. 17 meeting. The meeting was called to order by President Raymond Wilbers and Secretary/Treasurer Steve Taylor gave his report.

The meeting program was given by Kathleen Quinn, associate dean for rural health at the University of Missouri School of Medicine and Kelly Dougherty, who gave a report from the time she spent as a second-year medical student in Mexico working with doctors Peggy Barjenbruch, Joseph Corrado and Diane Jacobi.

The program focused on how students in rural communities can enhance their chance of getting into medical school by using Quinn's programs, which recently received a $4.5 million grant. Students wanting more information should contact Quinn at 573-884-2024 or quinnk@health.missouri.edu

Entertainment was provided by Scott Webber who played his guitar and sang a variety of songs.

The society will next 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Brick City Buffet and Grill. Entertainment, a business meeting and educational presentation are on the agenda.