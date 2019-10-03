A Mexico man contacted by Audrain County Sheriff Deputies during a patrol was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were patrolling in the area of Audrain County Roads 408 and 425 at about 8 p.m. when Jason Wayne Shuck, 41, was contacted by the deputies. Deputies learned Shuck was allegedly in possession of meth and meth-related paraphernalia.

He was arrested and transported to Audrain County Sheriff's and booked on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released with a court summons. Further court information was not available Wednesday afternoon.