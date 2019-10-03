Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday continued his push for workforce development and infrastructure improvements after touring Zenith Aircraft Co. in Mexico. Parson was taking a tour of the region and said he had decided to join U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., on his visit to Mexico.

"We were able to travel together and come up to Mexico today and see some of the businesses up here and see what is going on,” Parson said. “The big thing we're always looking at is the workforce development pieces and infrastructure.”

It is good to hear about the successes of small companies like Zenith, he said. Parson ended his regional tour in Rocheport where he talked about infrastructure and transportation needs in the state.

"[We'll be] talking about transportation and the importance of transportation to who we are and where we are. As the governor and I both say, 'The biggest advantage we have where we live is where we live,'" Blunt said.

Missouri, with its two major rivers, its highways and railroads is what gives the state and the U.S. a significant advantage over its neighbors, he said.

"[Zenith] wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the infrastructure in this area, so they can get these products out all over the world," Parson said. "That is why we're in an ideal location to distribute, whether it's in the United States or globally."

A small company like Zenith still has a global impact, he added.

Travis Kobush, production manager for Zenith, conducted the tour of the airplane kit manufacturer. Zenith builds kits for customers to build their own small aircraft. Roger Dubbert, demonstration pilot for Zenith, also explained the interior controls of one of the aircraft Zenith makes. State Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, and State. Sen. Jeannie Riddle, R-Mokane, also joined Parson and Blunt on the tour of Zenith. Parson and Blunt's visit to Zenith is a big deal Haden said.

Kobush was asked during the tour by Blunt and Parson how the trade tariffs have affected Zenith. Because Zenith gets most of its aluminum to build its airplane parts domestically, the tariffs have not had a significant impact on the business, he said.

"[The tariffs] really wasn't a big deal. It was a topic of conversation a few times throughout the last year with myself and the vendors I buy from, but it really hasn't created a problem for us," Kobush said.