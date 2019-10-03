Multiple types of drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns were seized Monday and five people were arrested after a search warrant was served by the East Central Drug Task Force. The task force was assisted by Audrain County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The warrant was served in the 9200 block of Audrain County Road 435 northeast of Mexico. Officers seized meth, synthetic cannabinoids, fentanyl, two firearms and multiple items of drug paraphernalia allegedly used to distribute drugs.

John Terry Meek, 49, of Benton City was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tricia Rene Forrest, 44, of Benton City, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Allen Meek, 22, of Mexico was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an arraignment Sept. 9 from an August case on charges of possession and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Bobby Joe Wasson, 31, of Mexico was arrested on suspicion of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Ray Rodenbaug, 57, of Rush Hill, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Further court information was unavailable Wednesday afternoon. The East Central Task Force was formed in 2001 and serves Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls and Warren counties.