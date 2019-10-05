Biofuel policy has added another layer of uncertainty to agricultural markets already buffeted by a wet spring, trade disputes and a foreign animal disease outbreak.

For several months, the Trump Administration has struggled to find a set of policies that will please both biofuel supporters and the fossil fuel industry. Press reports frequently suggested a deal was about to be announced, but then no announcement came. Earlier this week, there was another round of stories suggesting a deal was imminent.

Much of the argument is over how the administration should administer the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which regulates biofuel use in this country. The rules are very complicated, but the basic idea is to ensure that use of different classes of biofuels meets or exceeds minimum requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) based on an energy bill approved by Congress in 2007.

The RFS played a critical role in the expansion of the biofuel industry, which now uses billions of bushels of corn to make ethanol and billions of pounds of vegetable oil to make biodiesel. Without biofuel demand, grain and oilseed prices would be lower and farmers would plant fewer acres of corn.

EPA has granted exemptions to the normal RFS rules for small refineries, and the number and size of those exemptions have increased since 2016. The practical effect of these exemptions is to reduce the total amount of biofuel that is required to be blended in the nation’s fuel.

Most cars continue to fill up with 10 percent ethanol blends, but farm and ethanol interests had hoped to see an expansion in the use of higher-level blends such as E-15, a mix of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent petroleum-based fuel. Other recent regulatory changes removed some barriers to E-15 use, but the actual uptake of the product has been slower than some had hoped. Had it not been for the exemptions, biofuel proponents argue, there would have been more pressure to increase use of higher-level blends.

One possible option discussed this week would increase the overall quantity of biofuel use mandated under the RFS. The idea was to increase the RFS mandates enough to offset some or all of the impacts of the exemptions.

Work done by colleagues at our institute examines a scenario with modestly higher levels of biofuel production and use. They found that the increased demand for biofuel feedstocks would result in slightly higher prices for corn and soybeans.

Compared to other factors that affect grain and oilseed markets, the estimated effects were not very large—just a few cents per bushel. By no means would a modest increase in biofuel use fully offset the negative market impacts of the trade dispute with China or the reduction in global hog numbers caused by the outbreak of African swine fever in China, Vietnam and other countries.

Crop and biofuel producers, of course, would welcome any piece of good news. At a time when profit margins are tight or nonexistent, even a small change in market prices can make a big difference in the bottom line.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.