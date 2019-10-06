A Barnett driver is in serious condition after overturning and being ejected from his vehicle.

Gabrial G. Lewis, 40, was traveling down Route W Saturday at 1:20 p.m. when his 1999 Chevy Truck travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Lewis was ejected from the vehicle and transported by MidMO EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

Lewis was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.