Mexico Department of Public Safety responded early Saturday to the 1700 block of Omar Street in relation to a shots-fired incident.

Officers responded to the disturbance at about 12:11 a.m. where they located Sean L. Burkett, 40, of Mexico, who was allegedly involved. He was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon armed criminal action. No injuries were reported. Burkett remains in the Audrain County Jail.

No further court information was available Monday morning.