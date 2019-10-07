Central Bank of Audrain County welcomes new second vice president

Joe Miller has joined the staff of Central Bank of Audrain County as its second vice president. He will work with the bank's lending, accounting and operations departments. He previously worked in Central Bank's loan review department in Jefferson City.

Miller is a Pittsfield, Illinois, native and has a background in agriculture. He earned his masters of accountancy degree from the University of Missouri in 2016 and is a certified public accountant. His agriculture background is good fit for Central Bank's community bank model, a news release stated.

__

Mexico manufacturers participate in annual 'Dream it, Do it' event

Fluid Power Support, Mexico Plastics, M&M Golf Cars, Moberly Area Community College, Spartan Light Metal Products, True Manufacturing, Tool Tech and Zenith Aircraft opened their doors Friday to around 200 eighth-grade students and guests from the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce for the fourth annual Dream It, Do It Manufacturing Day.

The purpose of the event is to change perceptions surrounding manufacturing and draw attention to career opportunities in manufacturing. All Mexico Middle School eighth-graders took part in the tour, along with students from St. Brendan's Catholic School. Students toured Hart Career Center exploring classes that would benefit a manufacturing career. They also took the Missouri Connections skills assessment, which helps students develop plans for a future career.

"MMS is always looking for new ways to fulfill our mission, Making Minds Stronger. Students were afforded the opportunity of taking the abstract concept of manufacturing and turning it into background knowledge that can unlock new possibilities for future career opportunities," Principal Deb Haag said.

The manufacturing day is co-produced by the National Association of Manufacturers, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, Partners for Education and Employment, Bright Futures Mexico and Mexico Public Schools.

__

Imagine That Designs receives dollar of profit

See above photo.