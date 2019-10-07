SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain has relocated its Cancer Center to its 515 East Promenade St. medical practice.

“We have a longstanding history of providing this unique service to the community,” Kim Menefee, regional manager for the SSM Health Cancer Center, said in a news release. “By relocating this program, we will be in a better position to serve our patients.”

Screenings are done for women over the age of 40 and men over the age of 50, where the medical staff search for indicators of everything from skin cancer, breast cancer, to lymph nodes, abdominal, pelvic and rectal exams. Mammograms and pap smears are offered during a single visit, and staff can conduct genetic testing for high-risk individuals for breast and colon cancer.

The program was established in 1985 to lower the community's cancer rate and educate patients on early detection and prevention strategies. The program follows American Cancer Society annual screening guidelines.

To make an appointment, call 573-582-4100.