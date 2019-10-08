A Monday morning crash sent a Kingdom City woman to the hospital after her vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 54 in Audrain County.

Rosalina A. Guthrie, 50, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord northbound at about 6:05 a.m. on the highway at Audrain County Road 856. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, collided with an embankment and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Guthrie had moderate injuries and was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by ambulance. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Troopers were assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.