Members of the Audrain County Area Public School Retirees toured Fluid Power Support on Oct. 2, led by Founder and CEO Mark Korman. He also gave an informational talk to the group for its meeting.

Margaret Thomas gave a report on the Informative Protective project on email scams and spam. Maureen Hacker reported Missouri Retired Teachers Association membership theme for the year is "Hit It Out of the Park" with a goal to have 42,000 Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri members by 2024.

Community Participation chair Sally Stuart recognized members for bringing items for the Mexico Senior Center's "Christmas for the Homebound" project. She also announced $500 grants were received by Janet Tate with Mexico School District's McMillan Early Learning Center and Jessica Young with Community R-6 for classroom needs. She reminded members to keep track of volunteer hours, number of food items and money donated to hunger relief.

Deborah Teague attended the MRTA Membership Conference and reported that Audrain County had received the Unit of Excellence award for the sixth-straight year.

Randolph County will host the MRTA Region 4 Meeting on Oct. 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in Moberly. The next Audrain County meeting is Dec. 4 at the Mexico School District 59 central office.