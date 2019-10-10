Public safety investigating shots-fired incident

Mexico Department of Public Safety is investigating a Wednesday shots-fired incident.

Officers responded at about 3:56 p.m. to the 600 block of Carson Street where they learned someone allegedly shot a gun during an ongoing dispute between two people. The department is continuing to investigate the incident to determine appropriate charges

There were no injuries and no property was damaged due to the incident.

Public safety warns of phone scam

Mexico Department of Public Safety is warning residents of a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The department has received a phone call from a Mexico resident notifying they had received such a call. The resident was reportedly told their identity was stolen resulting in loans being taken out in that person's name and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

The resident was reportedly told to remove all money from their bank account. The caller were then reportedly going to provide instructions on what to do with the money to keep it safe and to pay for their warrant.

Public Safety, in a news release, is reminding residents the Social Security Administration and U.S. Marshals office do not operate in this manner, and will never request one to remove money from an account or encourage transactions through money cards.