I lived in Memphis, Missouri for 20 years while teaching in Milton, Iowa. During that time I found myself regularly visiting Kirksville for doctors appointments or to shop.

In 1999 I moved back to my hometown in northeast Iowa, but I have continued to return to the Memphis area to visit friends and come to Kirksville for those doctors appointments.

I used to enjoy stopping by Kirlin’s Hallmark store to buy notecards and greeting cards, as well as to browse all the unique and interesting items in the store. I was sad to learn recently that Kirlin’s had closed several years ago. What a loss for downtown Kirksville.

However, your local Chamber office suggested some other stores I might enjoy. Among the suggestions was The Enchanted Lily on Franklin Street.

I stopped by the store and was greeted by owner Joy Taylor. I was looking for a particular type of notecard. Joy showed me some in stock and said she’d be glad to order additional choices. In the meantime, I checked out many gift items offered in the store - so many fun things to look at. I wish I’d had more time. Joy and I had a delightful chat and I left feeling I’d made a new friend.

I hope residents of Kirksville and those visiting the town will stop by this little gem in your downtown. And while you’re downtown, please support the other small businesses that are vital to your community.

– Susan K. Wolk,

West Union, Iowa