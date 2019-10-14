Installation of holiday decorations downtown will result in sidewalk closures at various locations starting on Monday, the Downtown Community Improvement District stated in a news release.

The installation will begin at 8 a.m. Monday. The sidewalks where closures will occur include East Broadway between Eighth and Ninth Streets, Eighth and Ninth Streets between East Broadway and Cherry Streets, Fifth Street, East Walnut Street and 10th Street.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25, weather permitting.