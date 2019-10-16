The Dream Factory of Audrain County and Northeast Missouri met Oct. 15 at the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce. Minutes and committee reports were given and approved.

No dreams are in progress at this time, but one family is in the screening process.

Discussion centered on the Nov. 2 fall fundraiser at the VFW known as the Refurbished for a Purpose Soup and Sandwich auction. Doors will open 5 p.m. with the live auction following at 6:30 p.m. Silent auction items also will be available, along with a 50/50 raffle.

The next Dream Factory meeting is 7 p.m., Nov. 19, at the chamber office. All meetings are held 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month for those interested in becoming a member.