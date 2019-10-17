Those who would like to become census takers for the 2020 Census will have an opportunity to apply next month at an event coordinated by Mexico's complete count committee and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The applicant day is planned for 3-7 p.m., Nov. 13, at the Mexico-Audrain Public Library in Mexico. Updates on this event will be posted on the Mexico City Hall Facebook page along with other entity pages, such as Mexico School District 59. The city posted a notice about neighborhood address canvassing by census employees that will conclude Friday.

The committee on Tuesday determined the event location and formed subcommittees for census-related projects, such as working with churches, schools and the general public.

The committee was formed last month and is made up of various community stakeholders, such as business owners, ministers, school district officials, service agency leaders, nonprofits and elected and city officials, among others. The census count committee focuses on people residing within Mexico city limits. Those outside of city limits are under the county's count committee.

"[A census partnership specialist] had suggested making someone oversee social media, someone that can be in touch with the schools, and any other kind of community outreach we wanted to work on," Municipal Court Clerk Jamie Pehle said.

Library Director Christal Bruner needed to determine when the event would take place and how many computers were needed. The library has public access computers and training laptops.

"If maybe they were able to use the laptops when we're not doing training, that might work out," Bruner said, adding the library has six training laptops and 12 public-access computers.

Committee member Robert Marty asked if the public-access computer room could be reserved for the event. The room can be reserved as long as it is not on a Monday as that is the busiest day for public computer access, Bruner said. "People who haven't had access over the weekend rush right in on Monday," she said.

Having the application event at the library has two advantages, Public Works Director Kensey Russell said. The first is being able to provide an opportunity for residents to apply for a job that stays in the community and possibly bringing more people into the library that wouldn't normally visit. "I don't think that would be a bad thing," he said.

Committee members initially considered a Tuesday or Thursday application event. It was decided to hold the event in the late afternoon through the early evening, so Wednesday was the best option as the library stays open later on Wednesday.

The application event should be promoted at places like the Mexico Housing Authority, Marty said. "People who live in the housing authority could be census takers," he said.

The application event will happen roughly a week after the Reality Store event Nov. 7 at Mexico Middle School, where committee member Tarah Toellner suggested holding a mock census event for the students who could inform their parents about the real event.

"We could set up a table where the kids fill out a [mock] census and give them the information to take home," she said.

Committee members would need to take shifts at the table throughout the school day for students from other schools like the Missouri Military Academy, Community R-6 and Van-Far school districts.

"That certainly would promote the census among the families of those kids," Russell said.

Subcommittee plans; hard-to-count populations

The count committee will have to focus on hard-to-count populations such as Hispanic-Latino members of the community and those homeless, displaced or public housing.

The Help Center may be a location people can go to complete the 10-question form when the census begins next year, Executive Director Phil Iman said.

"We have a lot of hispanic [guests] that come and it seems like we're having more every day that are trusting us, whatever the word is," he said, adding he's concerned most may live just outside city limits. "We can reach them while they're at The Help Center. It's a relatively safe environment and people wouldn't feel threatened by us asking."

The census has a paper form, and it also can be conducted over the phone and next year online. The self-reporting period is from March to mid-May. Door-to-door census takers hired from the applicant event will then work in the community to assure a complete and accurate census is completed.

"We have homeless students that we can reach and they can take the census at school on the computer labs there," Mexico School District Public Relations Coordinator Marci Minor said.

Institutions, such as nursing facilities, and Missouri Military Academy will be counted by census bureau employees.

"I think at this point if we identify some of those hard-to-reach populations, we'll have an opportunity to see how census taker jobs develop here in November, then in January we'll get together again and see where the needs may fall," Russell said.

A committee also was formed to bring information to churches directly or through the Minister's Prayer Group. Committees will consider supplying information to the senior populations and business owners through the senior center newsletter and chamber newsletter.

