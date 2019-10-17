The Mexico institution of "Moonlight Madness" will return this year Oct. 24 in the downtown square of Mexico. The event is hosted by the Mexico Village Square Association.

Visitors come from throughout the county, Centralia, Fulton, Hallsville and more, association member Melody Farnen said of Melody's Quality Jewelry. The event has a long history spanning decades and has grown in recent years as more people learn about it, she said.

Trick-or-treating at downtown businesses and at the Audrain County Courthouse starts 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Downtown businesses also are offering a variety of shopping deals until 9 p.m. Sydenstricker Implement partnered with Storybook Moments to take Halloween pictures.

"I think the main thing [is it generates] excitement for the holidays coming up," she said, adding that while it's a Halloween-related event, this gives people an opportunity to take advantage of some shopping deals head of the winter holiday season.

Each store crafts promotions differently during the five-hour event, Farnen said.

"We enjoy it because it just gets a lot of people coming in and seeing what we have," she said. "They might not buy anything that night, but if they do or if they see something, they might want something for Christmastime.

Farnen, for instance is offering 50% off most of her stock from 3-9 p.m. Certain items will not be discounted and layaways won't be available, she said.

"Some people start in the morning and run it all day, some run it half-a-day. It just depends on the store itself," she said. "We have found it's a great promotion for us. Probably our best one of the whole year."

Everyone likes Halloween and its excitement, Farnen said, adding it's a positive promotion for the community. "It's a fun time, it's a good time," she said.

The VSA also seeks to make sure the event each year is better than the last, she said.

"We always enjoy it. I have my full staff and we even have a couple extra people to help because we're busy. Not just us, all the stores are busy. It's a good thing for all of us," Farnen said.