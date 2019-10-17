Community members seeking an entrancing evening will have an opportunity to meet "Dracula" starting Oct. 25 at Presser Performing Arts Center.

The production will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 26, and 28-31, with a matinee 2 p.m. Sept. 27. It will be in the Stribling Black Box Theater. It is directed by Mark Weaver, who also directed last year's production of "Frankenstein."

"We've been preparing since June. The cast has been rehearsing various places and about three weeks ago we were able to move into the theatre and start creating our 'Dracula' world in there," Weaver said.

The staging will have the audience on three sides, with action taking place throughout the theater. "Every seat will have a different but unique individual experience,” Weaver said.

Seating is limited to 80 per performance, so it is suggested to purchase tickets online. The box office will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 to 25 and one hour prior to each show.

Directing "Dracula" is slightly different than directing "Frankenstein," Weaver said. While both are part of the horror genre, they explore it in different ways, he said.

"'Frankenstein' was a more cerebral play and 'Dracula' is more melodramatic. If you compare 'Frankenstein' to maybe a James Taylor concert and 'Dracula' is more like an AC/DC concert," Weaver said.

He's told the actors to not hold back with their characters, because the performance is all about action and drama. "They have pretty free reign," he said.

Dracula is a non-human character, so the actor was able to cultivate ideas for his characterization outside of what it means to be human, Weaver said. Weaver wanted their "Dracula" to display all of his characteristic charisma and sophistication, but the actor also made decisions for the performance. "His interpretation is mostly from himself," he said.

Weaver worked with Presser Executive Director Lois Brace to choose a play that would appeal to Mexico and surrounding communities. They decided "Dracula" would be the most appropriate follow-up to last year's "Frankenstein" production.

They looked at three adaptations of Bram Stoker's original novel. One was incredibly dull and another required equipment the theater didn't have, so they selected an interpretation that was a bit more modern — the 1996 adaptation written by Steven Dietz.

"This one relies on the drama the actors bring and that's appropriate for the setting, which is the black box theater," Weaver said.

Audiences can expect to learn about the original celebrity vampire, which inspired all other vampire-related stories, he said. Figuring out how to use the theater to tell the story has been Weaver's favorite part of the production.

"The black box theater is so versatile and adaptable. You can create lots of different areas and feelings in that space that is more difficult to do on a traditional stage,” Weaver said. “That's been the fun part for me.”

