State Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, is running unopposed for his seat in the state House of Representatives. Haden won his seat in 2018, beating Democrat Jamie Blair. His seat was previously held by Republican Jay Houghton, who had reached his term limit.

The Haden for State Representative committee filed its quarterly report Oct. 15 with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The committee had $6,197.83 in cash-on-hand at the start of the reporting period. The committee has $2,935.57 in expenses, leaving it with $4,512.26 at the end of the reporting period. The committee has no reported debts.

The committee received $1,250 in contributions. Receipts reported total $6,770. Total receipts previously reported was $5,520.

The committee received $500 from the Missouri Medical Political Action Committee 1077 on Sept. 12. Missouri American Water Employees PAC on Sept. 12 contributed $250. MBA Capital Region PAC on July 24 contributed $500.

The committee paid $411.76 to the Audrain Youth Fair Auction on July 23 for advertising and rented a room at Madison Cafe in Jefferson City Sept. 10 for $50. Campaign shirts were made by One Stop Custom of Auxvasse on Aug. 14 for $77.38. The Callaway Youth Expo was paid $1,080.63 on July 13 for advertising. Haden was reimbursed $841 for advertising costs and a July 12 fundraiser. Hoss' Market of Columbia received $474.80 from the committee to pay for food served at a July 12 golf tournament.

Candidates, if races are contested, will be selected in a primary election Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.