In Tuesday's debate among the Democratic candidates for president, former Vice President Joe Biden was asked if he or his son, Hunter, had “done anything wrong” with respect to Hunter Biden’s becoming a member of a Ukrainian natural gas company’s board of directors. Biden responded that neither he nor his son had done anything “wrong,” and that the “real issue” was the corruption of President Donald Trump. Separately, Hunter Biden acknowledged that, but for his relationship to his father, he probably would not have been asked to join the board of directors of the Ukrainian company. He didn’t consider doing so as an ethical lapse, however.

Alas, both Joe and Hunter Biden are very wrong about this. But for their attitude — which is an attitude pervasive in Washington politics — we would not have Trump as president and he would not have yet another “false equivalency” to demagogue about. The “attitude” that families and cronies of politicians should be able to trade on their relationships for personal gain—at the public’s expense—is one of the main reasons that Hillary Clinton lost.

What is the calculus of those who employ relatives of a politician? Always it is that their new employee will protect the employer or gain some advantage for the employer which is worth more than the cost of the employee.

When Harry S Truman retired as president, he was offered numerous positions and money-making opportunities. He turned them all down. He did so because he knew that these prospective benefactors were not interested in him or his personal skills; rather they wanted to employ a former president. He (apparently alone among all presidents elected since) decided that it would send the wrong message for him to accept any of these lucrative offers. It would imply that the power and glory of the presidency could be purchased for private benefit.

Harry might have been excessively cautious about this, but admirably so, nevertheless. He would be horrified by the current state of affairs. Not so other politicians from both political parties. During the run-up to Clinton’s 2016 campaign, the Clinton Foundation (supposedly a charity) collected many billions of dollars in "contributions" from companies and mercantile interests with no prior history of charitable giving. While no direct proof of a “quid pro quo” is available, neither the contributors nor the Clintons (nor the voters, for that matter) had any illusions about what was going on. To the voters it became a choice between “business as usual in Washington,” vs. someone with wealth enough perhaps to drain the same swamp that Clinton seemed to represent. Little did these voters know what would come from their desperation.

Nor would or could Biden have any illusions about why foreign entities suddenly had an interest in placing Hunter Biden on boards of directors or into potential investment groups. Nor would or could voters for Sen. Mitch McConnell have any illusions about why large Chinese firms employ his wife, Elaine Chao. Nor would or could anyone have any illusions about why various foreign and domestic entities employ the Trump children. It is the code of the swamp — and no one in power seems to want to change it.

Biden has handed Trump a defense to his manifold corruptions, i.e., Trump is only doing what Biden has done — use a position of public trust for private benefit.

It is astonishing to hear defenses of Trump’s attempt to blackmail Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign by “finding dirt” on Biden. “No quid pro quo” goes the phrase supposedly intelligent people utter in Trump’s defense. Please. Yet it is also disingenuous for defenders of Biden to pretend that the Ukrainian company’s employment of Hunter Biden was an innocent coincidence.

Assume you ask a lawyer to close a real estate purchase for you and deposit the purchase money in his trust account. Then you discover that the lawyer told the seller that he will delay the closing until the seller separately makes a contribution to the lawyer’s campaign for a political office. Do you see anything wrong with the lawyer using the power you gave him over your assets to extort a personal benefit for the lawyer instead? If your answer is “no,” you might be surprised to learn that the lawyer probably would be disbarred for this breach of trust — which might have caused you to lose the deal. The lawyer’s loss of his license to practice would be more than just. But if your answer is “yes,” then how can you countenance Trump’s behavior?

A politician’s highest purpose in life is not to be re-elected; it is to do the job entrusted to him or her with honor, honesty, and for the benefit of the public. When you make apologies for someone who abuses that public trust, you are an enabler — you are part of the problem because you are putting your personal prejudices and personal benefit above what is good for the country.

Shame on Trump. Shame on Biden. Shame on their apologists. And if you think that your personal and selfish interests justify placing an unethical and dishonest person in a position of trust, then shame on you.

Craig A. Van Matre is a retired attorney formerly with Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis and Taylor.