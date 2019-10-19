It’s no question that the Camdenton Lakers have a goal in mind: perfection. The Lakers came out Friday night hoping to continue their undefeated streak against the Rolla Bulldogs and did just that. After a big 49-14 victory, the Lakers are only a single win away from going undefeated in the regular season as they move into the playoffs.

It’s no question that the Camdenton Lakers have a goal in mind: perfection. The Lakers came out Friday night hoping to continue their undefeated streak against the Rolla Bulldogs and did just that. After a big 49-14 victory, the Lakers are only a single win away from going undefeated in the regular season as they move into the playoffs.

Even with the big victory, the game wasn’t without its share of faults. The Lakers would be the first to score in the contest after a touchdown by Senior Collin Thomas, who would go on to have the biggest night of all Laker receivers. After a missed extra point, the score sat at 6-0.

The Lakers would follow this up by recovering a Rolla fumble, but would fail to move the ball any further after a slew of penalties that set them back. Rolla would take this opportunity on their following offensive series and capitalize on it with a wide open downfield pass for a touchdown. This would be the only time the Lakers would trail in the game as the score moved to 7-6.

With the ugly start behind them, Camdenton would finally get into rhythm after a Senior Paxton Delaurent touchdown pass to Junior Jadin Faulconer. This would be the final score of the first quarter, making it 14-7. The Lakers would proceed to score three more times before halftime, with a touchdown pass to Senior Talon Ranzdazzo, a rushing touchdown by Faulconer and a 45-yard passing touchdown to Faulconer with only :02 seconds left on the clock. The Lakers would go into the locker room with confidence.

During halftime, the Camdenton Laker 1999 football team was honored in remembrance of their undefeated state champion run. With an echo of this success being felt around the current roster in 2019, it was clear that Laker fans wanted to repeat this success moving into the playoffs.

After the teams returned to the field, Camdenton kept the pressure on and were the first to score once more. Delaurent would find Randazzo for an early score just under three minutes into the half, and then once more to Senior Drake Miller, his first on the season. A score of 49-7 would close out the third quarter.

With the clock running, the second-string Lakers would come onto the field and close out the game. Sophomore Jacob Wormsley and the backup offense would find some yardage throughout their two drives, though no further Laker score would be made. However, Rolla would actually be the final team to score with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Once the final buzzer rang, Camdenton would come out the victor 49-14.

Delaurent would add on to his already impressive season, going 23/35 with 348 yards and six touchdown passes. Thomas would be the big Laker receiver on the night, with six total catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Randazzo and Faulconer would each add two touchdown receptions as well as one from Miller. Mason Kinney would end the night with a sack and Senior Cort Petty would pile on four solo tackles, three for a loss.

Coach Jeff Shore ushered his team quickly into the locker room following the victory to warm up, though expressing his satisfaction in a huddle beforehand. Enthusiasm around the Laker team is clearly high at this point, as the squad has a strong chance to move to 9-0 on the regular season next week.

Shore says he wants to stress to the boys that, as the season slowly moves to a close, that they need to step back and enjoy the time they have left on the field. With no certainties in the playoffs, Shore likes the odds the team has made for themselves and is always looking forward to next week. With Eli Griffin returning to the roster next week following a leg injury, Shore sees the team as only looking better against Kickapoo and likes the direction the team is headed into the toughest part of the season.

“The key now is to not plateau, I guess you could say,” Shore said. “We just need to keep getting sharper and I think that’s really what our goal will be this week in practice, to keep getting better.”

The Lakers will play Kickapoo at home next week in their final matchup of the regular season, hoping to move to 9-0.