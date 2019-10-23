Mexico Department of Public Safety is on the lookout for two suspects involved with multiple break-ins and thefts.

Officers responded at about 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of West Monroe for a business alarm. Officers reportedly found the backdoor of the business was damaged, but no one had entered the building. Further investigation indicated the same suspects were involved in break-ins at businesses in the 1400 block of North Jefferson and the 900 block of East Liberty by prying open back doors. Money and some tools were taken during these alleged burglaries.

Those with information relating to these or any other crime are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS [8477] or calling Mexico Department of Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.