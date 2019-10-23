The National Transportation Safety Board and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety will host a roundtable 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in cooperation with StopDistractions.org and the University of Missouri in the Stotler Lounge of Memorial Union on the university's campus in Columbia.

The roundtable will include panelists from national organizations, state law enforcement, the Missouri General Assembly and other groups to discuss strategies to prevent distracted driving. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg will facilitate the roundtable. The public is encouraged to attend.

Missouri is one of two states without an all-driver texting ban, and 79 individuals died in crashes last year that involved a distracted driver.

"This is an exciting opportunity for organizations, officials and safety advocates to come together to tackle this epidemic," said panelist and State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood.

The discussion will be streamed live online. The full list of panelists and meeting agenda are available on the NTSB website.