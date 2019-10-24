When devastating spring flooding hit Missouri, many farmers were not able to plant corn and soybeans. Audrain County did not suffer major flooding like in other areas across the state, but the spring rains pushed back planting, which in turn is now affecting harvest.

Crop yields, especially corn, are doing much better than expected, though, Missouri Corn Growers Executive Director Gary Marshall said. Corn prices however are not enough to cover costs related to this year's planting and harvest seasons, he said.

Jay Schutte of Benton City with Schutte Farms Inc. recently started harvesting soybeans, while his corn is about 20% harvested. He didn't plant as much corn as he normally would have due to the wet spring. He usually starts planting in the first week of April, but he wasn't able to start planting until May.

Corn is 97% mature in the state according to the Oct. 20 crop progress and condition report from United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. Only 55% is harvested though. Last year 84% of corn had been harvested by that time. As for soybeans, 26% is harvested compared to last year's 32%.

"We had some unfortunate weather delays in the spring that we thought would take a lot of yield potential out," Schutte said.

The relatively mild temperatures through the summer and the consistent summer rains have helped with yields, though, at least in Audrain County. "Prices are not the best though, but at least we have yields," Schutte said.

The per bushel corn price as of Wednesday was $3.58 at MFA Agri Services in Mexico, according to data from Missouri Farm Bureau. POET in Laddonia is pricing corn slightly better at $3.68 per bushel. The price per bushel last year in Missouri was $3.46. While prices are trending up right now, they are nowhere near the 2011 base price of $6.02.

"In the Mexico, Missouri, area we are fortunate,” Schutte said. “We've got good land. Not super great like in Northern Iowa, but we have very good markets and with POET and ADM being as close as they are, they have been a blessing in this area.”

Soybean base price in 2011 was $12.50 per bushel. Soybeans as of Wednesday were selling for $8.84 at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in Mexico, according to Farm Bureau data. But farmers are receiving calls that the ADM storage facility is close to being full, Schutte said. Soybeans are selling slightly cheaper at MFA locations in Centralia and Laddonia — $8.64 and $8.74, respectively.

"Markets have a way to go to be what we’d want to see," Christine Tew, Missouri Soybean Association director of communications and public relations, wrote in an email. "Prices continue to be down, and farmers are most definitely feeling the impact of the price declines we’ve seen in the markets over the past 18 months or so."

Farmers facing deficit situations are encouraged to contact a local USDA Farm Service Agency or crop insurance agents, Tew added.

"It's a really tough year for Missouri Farmers and American farmers in general," Marshall said. "We had all the flooding so a lot of ground didn't get planted. We were expecting to see higher prices by now and those prices are only slightly higher. It's still below the cost of production."

Missouri had about 1.2 million acres that were not planted while South Dakota had about twice that acreage, he added.

Prices on corn could still increase, Marshall said. South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota saw an early freeze before corn was mature, which may affect the test weight and yield for that crop, he said.

"We're fortunate here in Missouri that if you were able to get that crop in, it's mature," Marshall said. "Our corn crop is better in Missouri from a yield standpoint than the northern tier states."

Farmers are concentrating on the soybean harvest right now. They can't harvest beans when they are wet with dew, because they don't process correctly through the combine, Schutte said.

"USDA is not showing a decline in yields the way a lot of people thought there would be," Schutte said.

Yields in 2018 were 140 bushels of corn per acre. So, even though less corn was planted, high yields are making up for the planting deficit.

This yield surplus is fairly unique to Audrain County though, Schutte said. Other counties affected by flooding will have much less.

The U.S., Mexico, Canada Trade agreement has been signed, but still is waiting ratification in Congress. Before the signing at the Group of 20 meeting November 2018, Mexico wasn't buying U.S. corn. The U.S. has lost out on some trade opportunities in Southeast Asia, but a recent agreement with Japan is helping, Marshall said.

Agriculture is getting caught up in the middle of the trade agreements because industries, such as steel and petroleum, both heavily needed for farming, are the main focus of the tariffs.

China will purchase 10 million tons of soybeans with tariff waivers, according to reporting from Bloomberg. This is a blessing for now, Schutte said, but he would prefer to see trade relations normalize. China grows much of its own corn as the No. 2 producer in the world, Marshall said. Soybeans tend to go into China as cattle and hog feed.

China does import corn byproducts such as distiller's grains and ethanol. Corn growers invested in ethanol to take them through the lean times of corn production, but the trade war is affecting ethanol prices too, he said. "The tariffs with the Chinese are definitely impacting those two markets," Marshall said.

Corn growers are hoping for some good news out of Washington on both the grain and ethanol fronts, Marshall said.

"It's going to take a long time to work through [these crops]. I would like to see a permanent solution, not a temporary Band-Aid," Schutte said.

Schutte was able to sell everything last year compared to other growers who held onto portions of their crop hoping for higher prices. Those commodity price increases didn't really happen, so now they are having to deal with excess grain storage as well as harvesting and trying to sell this year's crop.

Growers already are preparing for the spring planting season. Schutte is ordering seed, fertilizer from what he sells of his harvest this year. They are not small expenses either, he said.

"We've got to generate some cash flow in there somehow. We'll have crop on hand and have to carry some over just because it's not theoretically possible to get rid of everything out of a field," Schutte.

Compounding stress

The late harvest compounds farmers’ existing worries, Schutte said. He said he's had a lot of sleepless nights lately. Harvest is several weeks from being finished and the biggest concern right now is an early-in-the-season snowfall.

"Snow could stop us for a good long while, and these rains we've been having pretty consistently aren't doing us any favors as well," Schutte said. "We're at the mercy of the weather, the markets. We've got to be optimistic, but have to have Plan B through Plan Z."

Late planting, the flooding and the late harvest all are compounding stress.

Many farmers don’t have an opportunity to talk with someone about this stress, which can affect their mental health and lead to tragedy.

"It's not the most pleasant topic, but farmer suicide rates are up," Schutte said. "Suicide rates are up on a lot of demographics, but it's up on farmers as well."

A 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study had to be retracted due to errors in initial suicide rate reporting. While the new information did drop the rank for farming suicide rates, the more interesting information was under a management subgroup, according to information from National Farmers Union.

The retraction made it so the Farming, Fishing and Forestry group's suicide rate was very close to national average. However, when looking at the Farmers, Ranchers and other Agricultural Managers subgroup under the overarching management group, the rate was double that of the general population in 2012 for men, according to National Farmers Union.

Farming isn't the simple life people may think, and farmers need emotional support, too, Schutte said. "There's a lot of groups doing outreach in the different communities. More of that needs to be done," Schutte said.

One group working on outreach programs and providing resources to address mental health concerns is University of Missouri Extension. It is participating in a multi-state project to bring mental health resources to farmers.

University of Missouri Extension received 16 calls between February and August last year seeking mental health and suicide prevention resources. Extension has received 30 calls during the same timeframe this year, Extension Human Environmental Services Specialist Karen Funkenbusch wrote in an email.

There's a parallel between financial concerns and mental health. The increase in call volume is due to weather concerns, planting and harvest and the trade war, she said during an interview earlier this month.

"Look at what we've had in Missouri. We've had flooding, we've had drought, tornadoes, the dairy crash, trade issues, crops didn't get put in, flooding again,” Funkenbusch said. “Mother nature has not been kind to our farmers.”

The states working to provide mental health resources to farmers are Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. Missouri's Extension office has received information requests from farmers from every age demographic. Younger farmers often will have an off-farm job and they are seeking resources on how to manage the stresses of both on- and off-farm jobs, Funkenbusch wrote.

"They are concerned about losing their farm and trying to figure out ways in which to save it. [They will] openly talk about areas within their comfort zone which is stress, fatigue, sickness, lack of sleep and appetite. Some will openly talk about depression and other related topics," she wrote.

The state Extension office developed its own resource publications. While the materials published are for anyone, they resonate most with farmers, Funkenbusch said. Informational brochures feature farmers, livestock and other agricultural images

"The information [looks at] signs, symptoms, who to call. We marketed the material so that they resonate with our farmers. So that farmers know that it's OK to have stress, it's OK to talk about stress," Funkenbusch said.

Extension also has magnets with the national suicide prevention helpline, 1-800-273-TALK [8255]. Funkenbusch said the top seleted resource is a guide to suicide-proofing a home. It provides information on securing firearms, as well as resource phone numbers.

Farmer-centric resources were first published in February, but Extension was receiving calls long before, Funkebusch said. Extension also conducted a targeted outreach effort in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

"We showcased it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and we got lots of comments and lots of follow-up with calls," she said.

Another outreach effort happened at the Missouri State Fair in August.

Extension showed a film with two farmers who openly talked about their mental health struggles, which included depression and suicidal thoughts. That film has had one of the greatest impacts, Funkenbusch said. While the targeted programs tend to focus on men, Extension receives calls from women in agriculture who lead operations or are married to a farmer.

"Women, we mask things a little bit more. Women are the ones trying to anchor their families together," Funkenbusch said. "The critical concern right now, though, is high school and junior high kids."

Information is being shared through 4-H programs with this demographic group. The 4-H members are then able to bring this information to their parents as well in case a parent is struggling, Funkenbusch said.

