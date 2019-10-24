A Mexico man who allegedly threatened several people while holding a knife at a business in the 100 block of E. Monroe was arrested Wednesday evening by Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded at about 6:49 p.m. from a report of a fight in progress. Officers learned Jason T. Scott, 34, was asked to leave a business after reportedly being involved in the disturbance. He allegedly started to leave but then returned with a knife and continued to yell at several people.

Officers located Scott nearby where he was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was processed at the department and then taken to the Audrain County Jail to post bond. No injuries were reported.