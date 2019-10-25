The Audrain County Sheriff's Office is searching for Johnny Ray McCulley, 45, of Mexico, who has multiple warrants for failure to register as a sex offender

He was convicted in 1991 of attempted rape in Stoddard County when he was 17, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol documents. His last registered June 2018. His last known address was on Rock Springs Drive in Mexico. McCulley has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and one facial tattoo.

Anyone with information of McCulley's whereabouts should contact the Audrain County Sheriff's Office at 573-473-5800, anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS [8477] or online at audrainsheriff.com. McCulley should not be approached and residents should call law enforcement for assistance if he is seen.