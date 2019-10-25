Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct bridge maintenance on two Audrain County routes this week and next.

Audrain County Route J will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at South Fork Salt River Bridge just north of Mexico. Traffic also will reduce to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4-7 on U.S. Highway 54 at Beaver Dam Creek Bridge south of Audrain County Route D near Mexico.

Work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. For more information call MoDOT Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT [275-6636]. Roadwork also is posted on the traveler information map.