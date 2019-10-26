The time has come for me to reveal a dirty little secret. In my opinion, the U.S. Tax Code (aka USC Title 26) is not fair. More than ten year ago, I did a presentation on taxes to about 50 people who were currently attending the University of Missouri. Before starting, I asked for a show of hands from the audience when I asked if they thought the income tax laws were fair. Every hand went up. Granted, this is not a random sample, especially because the age range was very narrow (18-25). However, if 100% of my audience felt that the U.S. tax code was fair, then most people in this country have a similar opinion: The tax code is fair.

Most people believe the tax code is fair because they have seen the tax tables. They go up. The higher one’s taxable income, the more tax they pay.

If the tax code is fair, wouldn’t very wealthy people all pay the top federal tax rate? (It happens to be 37% for 2019.) Warren Buffet, a well-known investor and billionaire, has stated publicly that his secretary pays more than he does in taxes. Surely, you understand he is talking about the percentage of his income, not dollars. If his secretary is single and has taxable income of $150,000, she would be in the 24% federal tax bracket. How is it possible that a billionaire pays less than 24% in federal income taxes? It doesn’t seem fair. See the 5/8/2019 article (Warren Buffet Pays Less in Taxes Than Secretary) by Alex Smith.

I have also seen a copy of Mitt Romney’s 2010 tax return that he released during his presidential campaign. His joint Adjusted Gross Income was right at $20 million. Yet, he and his wife only paid 15% in federal income taxes. If he was cheating on his taxes, he would have been disgraced and replaced as a candidate for president.

Compare that to a single, self-employed plumber in Missouri with a net income of $60,000. Ignoring his Missouri income taxes of 5.4%, he will pay: 22% in federal income taxes and 15.3% in self-employment taxes. That is 37.3% in federal taxes on this plumber’s 2019 net income. Mitt Romney made 333 times more and paid only 15% in federal taxes. I realize that I am comparing Mr. Romney’s 2010 tax situation to my theoretical plumber’s 2019 income, so it appears we could be comparing apples to oranges. But once you realize the plumber would have paid more in taxes in 2010, this comparison becomes valid.

How can two very wealthy men pay so little in income taxes? Do you still think that the U.S. Tax Code is fair?

How can this be legal? Because the Tax Code is made by Congress. All spending bills must start in the House of Representatives. Each representative has the important chore of getting re-elected every two years if they want to keep their job. Would it surprise you that the tax code might be used to bring economic benefits to specific industries (of their major contributors) via tax deductions and credits? Shortly after the federal income tax became law in 1913, Congress couldn’t resist the power they had to play with the tax code.

The U.S. Tax Code was completely overhauled and replaced on August 16, 1954 by the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. The Tax Reform Act of 1986 modified many components of the existing tax law. However, it adopted the unchanged sections of the 1954 Code calling it the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Therefore, many sections of the current tax code go all the way back to 1954.

Did you know that when the new tax law (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, TCJA) expires on 12/31/2025, most changes disappear, and it reverts to the 1954 tax law as revised in 1986? Also, the TCJA didn’t change every section in the tax code. The sections that weren’t affected by it are still regulated by the law passed in 1954.

What makes the Tax Code an ugly monster is that it has been revised by almost every Congress since then. Every two years national elections change the composition of the House of Representatives and the Senate, 100% and 33%, respectively. This country has seen 33 different Congresses since then. Since they all had a better idea of what was fair and who should pay the taxes that run the government, they passed laws that changed the tax code. In a recent year, six different bills became law that directly modified the tax code. Do you still think the tax code is fair?

Can you see that there could be cracks in the IRS Tax Code? Because the tax code has been altered every two years through various political swings of the pendulum, could these cracks turn into crevasses? Is it possible that 77,000-page document that is 65 years old and has been modified hundreds of times, possibly could have resulted in contradictions and unintended loopholes? Do you still think the tax code is fair?

If wealthy people have been taking advantage of tax breaks for years, how can I get in on the party? Let me just say that Mr. Buffet and Mr. Romney enlisted the help of tax experts. I will let you fill in the blanks. A flat tax might be that answer to fairness, but I don’t see Congress ever relinquishing their power over the tax code.

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.