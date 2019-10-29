Boom! That is the sound that greeted the northern half of Mexico as it was awakened suddenly nearly eight months ago in the early morning hours of March 3. A natural gas pipe within the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline system had ruptured and ignited. The fireball burned for nearly 90 minutes as the emergency response progressed. Once gates were closed on the line, the fireball eventually dwindled until it was extinguished.

While a pipeline rupture is never ideal, the response surrounding it was, said Nick Tietsort, Audrain County Emergency Management director. There was little to no traffic on the road and a house under construction by Matt and Shawna Penn was not yet complete. Other nearby residents were either on vacation and also lived far enough from the fire, he said. Emergency response also maintained perimeters around the rupture during and after the fire was extinguished.

The rupture had the potential of being a lot worse, though. The concrete foundation is all that was left of the Penn's house, now surrounded by dry grass.

"It was nice to see that the residents were not home," Tietsort said about the Penn construction. "Had the winter been milder, their entire family would have been in that house. Losing property and equipment, that's never a good thing, but that doesn't compare to the loss of life."

The Penns still are working through negotiations with Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, which owns Panhandle Eastern. They had no comment as to how negotiations are progressing. Inquiries to Energy Transfer were not immediately returned.

“Had we been living in our new home, we would no longer be alive. That realization shook us to the core,” the Penns wrote in their March statement. “But we are alive and well. We have our faith, our family and the love of friends — more than we ever imagined — who reached out to us with concern and relief.”

Tietsort has to continually hope for the best but prepare for the worst. So, earlier this year, he took part in a tabletop pipeline exercise in Linn through training provided by the Pipeline Association of Missouri.

"We try to still attend these trainings in case there's any new information," Tietsort said.

The exercise reviewed what happens in a pipeline emergency and what the response should be like. It gave the attendees a chance to see what other agencies may need to respond, apart from fire and law enforcement departments. Public health could be at risk if an anhydrous ammonia pipeline ruptures, Tietsort said.

Seven companies operate either natural gas, crude oil or anhydrous pipelines in the county. The group of four Panhandle lines travel parallel just north of the Mexico city limits. There are 349.85 miles of pipeline in Audrain County carrying hazardous liquids like oil and natural gas, according to U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. A pipeline mapping tool available from the Department of Transportation shows general locations of the pipelines and which companies are operating pipelines in a particular area.

"[The training] prepares emergency service agencies for what to do not only during a pipeline [rupture] and how to handle it, it also gives them the idea of what's going to happen afterward," Tietsort said.

Energy Transfer had to prepare a federal report within 30 days of the Panhandle rupture and found it was caused by corrosion. The explosion cost about $1.4 million in property damage and the loss of natural gas.

The association meetings and trainings also are about putting faces with names of local responders and decision makers from pipeline companies, Tietsort said. "It's much easier to reach out to someone and instead of say, 'That's Panhandle, oh, that's Dan,' you know. I think that's where we've kind of grown from March."

Missouri Highway 15 also was damaged by the fire, cooking the asphalt out of the road surface. Repairs were made to the road in late August and early September. Energy Transfer also conducted testing on the pipeline following repairs to find other weak areas from the Centralia compressor station to Audrain County Road 457, southwest of Rush Hill. Other weak sections of pipe were replaced before it returned to service.

A positive outcome of the rupture is the improved communication between Energy Transfer and emergency response entities, Tietsort said.

"I get messages from them if they're doing blow-down tests or if they're adding any sort of additive that might cause some sort of odor, mercaptan," he said.

The value of communication and the public-private partnership between the county and Energy Transfer and other emergency response entities increased since March 3. A blow-down test is when a pipeline company reduces pressure within a pipe, which could lead to a loud or continuous noise, Tietsort said.

"All the agencies that were involved then and now, even the pipelines, have just shared more information," Tietsort said. "I know who I can email and who I can call from this region specifically [from the pipeline], where before you'd just have a dispatch number," he said.

Other entities kept in the loop include the Audrain County Commission, Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Little Dixie Fire Protection District, Tietsort said.

The county also reviewed its Local Emergency Operations Plan to see if there were any deficiencies. The plan also is reviewed by the state's emergency management administration every two years. The county had to update a couple contact phone numbers, but they were unrelated to pipelines.

"I think our local response as a county is what we should be doing and what we already know. We're putting our knowledge bases together," Tietsort said. "It was good to see all [emergency responders] cooperating. That's what you have to do. Everyone did an excellent job."

The county also hired Darrell Tucker as a part-time assistant emergency management director. He recently attended a Pipeline Association meeting in Fulton, Tietsort said. If Tietsort is able to expand the Emergency Management Performance Grant the county receives, he said he hopes to bring Tucker in full time.

